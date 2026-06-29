Body found in Panchkula remains unidentified

Efforts are being made to identify the body that was found in a drain in Panchkula’s Sector 17 on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday. The postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain whether there was any foul play, officials added. (HT File)

An official at Sector 14 police station said the deceased, bearing a snake tattoo on his left arm, appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old. The body is in an advanced stage of decomposition and is believed to be 10 to 15 days old.

The body has been kept at the Sector 6 civil hospital mortuary for 72 hours to facilitate identification. Police teams are making inquiries in nearby areas, including Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village, to ascertain the deceased’s identity. A daily diary report (DDR) has been filed. The postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain whether there was any foul play, officials added.