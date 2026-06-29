Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Body found in Panchkula remains unidentified

    An official at Sector 14 police station said the deceased, bearing a snake tattoo on his left arm, appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old; the body is believed to be 10 to 15 days old

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 7:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Efforts are being made to identify the body that was found in a drain in Panchkula’s Sector 17 on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.

    The postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain whether there was any foul play, officials added. (HT File)
    The postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain whether there was any foul play, officials added. (HT File)

    An official at Sector 14 police station said the deceased, bearing a snake tattoo on his left arm, appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old. The body is in an advanced stage of decomposition and is believed to be 10 to 15 days old.

    The body has been kept at the Sector 6 civil hospital mortuary for 72 hours to facilitate identification. Police teams are making inquiries in nearby areas, including Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Budhanpur village, to ascertain the deceased’s identity. A daily diary report (DDR) has been filed. The postmortem examination is awaited to ascertain whether there was any foul play, officials added.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Body Found In Panchkula Remains Unidentified
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Body Found In Panchkula Remains Unidentified
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes