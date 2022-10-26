Body of a 7-year-old missing girl found in Panipat

The half-naked body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near the cremation ground in Panipat on Tuesday.

As per the police, the victim is the daughter of a migrant labourer and the family members of the victim told the police that she was kidnapped on Diwali night when she had gone to a shop in her locality to buy firecrackers. The family members had filed a police complaint about her kidnapping.

The police said the body was spotted by the locals and they informed the police.

Police officials said sexual assault cannot be ruled out as there were injury marks on the private part of the girl.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said a case under Sections 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and teams have been formed to arrest the accused. He said that the police have also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information and clue about the accused.

“Five teams have been formed and they are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a cash reward of ₹50,000 for providing information about the accused has been announced,” the SP said.

He said that the post-mortem examination has been conducted by a board of doctors and the report is awaited.