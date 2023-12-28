close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Body of woman found in Sampla, police suspect rape

Body of woman found in Sampla, police suspect rape

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 28, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Sampla DSP Rakesh Kumar said the woman was killed nearly five to six days ago and her body was lying near the national highway 9 near Sampla.

A half-naked body of an unidentified woman was found near Sampla in Rohtak on Thursday. The police suspect that she was raped before her murder.

Prima facie, it seems that the woman was raped before being killed, said the police.
The police have recovered two knives from near the woman’s body and her throat was slit.

“Prima facie, it seems that the woman was raped before being killed. The team of forensic science laboratory collected evidence and the same will be sent to the laboratory in Karnal. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified persons and the body was sent for autopsy at PGIMS, Rohtak,” the DSP added.

