Bomb hoax at Amritsar airport sends security in tizzy

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 22, 2023 01:10 AM IST

Sources at the airport said a cleaning staff member, while cleaning the flight, had discovered a piece of paper with the word ‘bomb’ written on it in one of the aircraft’s bathrooms. The cleaning member informed the authorities of the airport

A bomb threat on Indian Airlines’ UK-bound flight sent the security staff and passengers into a tizzy at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on Monday. However, after thorough checks, the threat was found to be a hoax.

Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar. (HT File)
The flight (AI 170) had come to the Amritsar Airport from Gatwick, carrying 187 passengers at around 8 am on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart for Gatwick at around 1:30 pm.

The flight (AI 170) had come to the Amritsar Airport from Gatwick, carrying 187 passengers at around 8 am on Monday. The flight was scheduled to depart for Gatwick at around 1:30 pm.

“The flight was fully searched by the security personnel following all codes and procedures. But no explosive/bomb was found. It was a hoax call. The flight departed for Gatwick with 240 passengers,” said the Amritsar airport director in a statement.

Sources said the flight was thoroughly searched by the team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for at least 3 hours before issuing the clearance for its departure.

