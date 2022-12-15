Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bond policy: Students of four medical colleges to boycott exams

Bond policy: Students of four medical colleges to boycott exams

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 09:55 PM IST

The students have been protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy, which is implemented on MBBS students of batches from 2020 to 2022

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The MBBS students of the 2020 batch studying at Haryana’s four government medical colleges wrote to the director of Rohtak’s post-graduate institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), saying they would boycott the exams starting from December 26.

Priya Kaushik, a student of MBBS (2020) batch at PGIMS and one of the representatives of the protesting students, said the MBBS students of the same batch enrolled at PGIMS, Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nuh and Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan have been protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy, which is implemented on MBBS students of batches from 2020 to 2022.

“We have been sitting on dharna against the bond policy since November 1. We have written a letter to the PGIMS director to boycott the exams, starting from December 26. Our classes have been hampered for the last one and a half months. We have decided to boycott the exam as we don’t want this bond policy to be applied on us. The government should implement all the promises made to the protesting medical students in a meeting with the chief minister,” she added.

