Bouncers beat up two friends outside Chandigarh nightclub

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 11:15 AM IST

A late-night outing turned into a nightmare for two friends after they were allegedly assaulted by two bouncers outside Playboy Club in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday.

After receiving medical care, the victims approached the Chandigarh Police and lodged a formal complaint against the two bouncers, who were arrested and later released on bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The attack, spurred by a misunderstanding, left the victims, Nardeep Singh, 25, a student and resident of Patiala, and his friend Akashdeep Singh, 28, of Rajpura, with injuries to the face, back and ears.

According to their police complaint, the duo had reached the club around 12.30 am. While leaving around 2.40 am, two bouncers stationed at the club’s entry gate stopped them, confronting them about “something they had said” while entering two hours ago.

Even though they claimed innocence, a bouncer, identified as Gurjeet, alias Guri, started abusing and slapping Akashdeep. The other bouncer, identified as Sehaj, attacked Nardeep, landing multiple kicks and punches on him, the victims alleged.

During the scuffle, Gurjeet reportedly pulled Akashdeep by his hair, slammed him to the ground and continued the assault, causing injuries to his right eye and forehead. Meanwhile, Sehaj kept attacking Nardeep, injuring his ear and back.

The altercation took place in full public view near the club’s entry gate, with several passers-by witnessing the incident. The bouncers also allegedly threatened the victims, warning them not to approach police.

Following the attack, the victims sought treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. After receiving medical care, they approached the police and lodged a formal complaint against the two bouncers.

They were booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Industrial Area police station. They were subsequently arrested and released on bail.

