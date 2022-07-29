Boxing champ found dead, cops suspect drug overdose
: A 20-year-old junior national boxing champion Kuldeep Singh was found dead in a field in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo town under mysterious circumstances.
Following allegations of foul play, the police have registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against one Khushdeep Singh and others.
Talwandi Sabo DSP Jatin Bansal said the accused Khushdeep Singh was arrested on Thursday.
Police suspect that the death could be related to drug overdose as several syringe marks were spotted on the deceased’s right arm. After attending training at the stadium on Wednesday morning, Kuldeep did not reach home. In the evening, his body was found in a field on Rama Road, near a water channel. He was cremated at Talwandi on Thursday.
According to eyewitnesses, Kuldeep’s mobile was lying near the body, while a syringe was also seen on the spot.
Further investigation would be undertaken on the basis of the postmortem examination report, said Talwandi SHO Daljeet Singh.
A viscera sample has been sent to the state forensic laboratory for chemical analysis to ascertain the cause of death, the DSP said.
Kuldeep won the junior boxing championship in 2018 after winning the under-17 national school games.
His coach Hardeep Singh said he was training Kuldeep for the last over three months and some time back his suspected narcotic habit caught attention. He was admitted to a local hospital for a few days and treated for drug overdose, said the coach.
Kuldeep was counselled and he remained regular at practice after that.
“Kuldeep attended the morning training session on Wednesday. A foul play is suspected behind the tragic death of the promising champion as nearly 100 syringe marks were spotted on his arm,” said the coach. ENDS
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
