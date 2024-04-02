Brace for a hotter, wetter April this time in Chandigarh

After above average rain in March, April is set to follow a similar trend as per the long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature fell from 32.7°C on Sunday to 29.2°C on Monday, 3.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 19°C on Sunday to 17°C on Monday, 1.9 degrees below normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

This forecast is issued by IMD using probability based models. As per officials, it is used by farmers for planning crop plantation, and also by the municipal bodies for planning water storage and construction work.

The normal rain for April is 13.4 mm and there is an over 75% probability that the normal will be exceeded this month. Last year, 36.3 mm rain was recorded in April, which was the highest in the last four years.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said rain during this season occurred primarily due to Western Disturbances. Even in March, there were above-average WDs throughout the month that can also continue in April.

As per the forecast, both maximum and minimum temperature will also remain above average for April, extending to the whole summer season up to June, owing to global phenomena like the El Nino and La Nina conditions, and sea surface temperatures. Above average heatwaves are also expected this season.

Mercury drops by three notches

However, on Monday, things took a cooler turn. The maximum temperature fell from 32.7°C on Sunday to 29.2°C, 3.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 19°C on Sunday to 17°C on Monday, 1.9 degrees below normal.

As per IMD scientist Shivinder Singh, this was due to an active WD over the region that also led to cloudy weather in some parts of the region. There was also snowfall in the hilly reaches of the Himalayas over the past couple of days that led to cooler winds here.

A fresh WD will affect the region from Tuesday night to be followed by some thunder activity on Wednesday. Another WD will affect the city from Friday onwards, so partly cloudy skies are likely to continue throughout the week.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may rise to anywhere between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 18°C and 19°C.