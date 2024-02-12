Brace for longer commute near Ludhiana’s Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar amid road closure

{Southern Bypass} The stretch of Southern Bypass elevated road will remain closed for three weeks to facilitate re-carpeting. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A section of the Southern Bypass elevated road near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar will remain shut down for traffic for approximately three weeks to facilitate road re-carpeting.

According to public works department (PWD) officials, the re-carpeting work order was issued last year. However, internal issues within the department caused delays. Despite commencing work a few months ago, progress was halted due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The routes heading towards Doraha, Gill Road or Dugri, saw heavy flow of traffic, which was later diverted to Sarabha Nagar under-pass which further led to traffic jams on the Leisure Valley road.

According to the police, following the closure, light vehicles travelling towards the Dugri side from Ferozepur road were redirected via the MC Zone D road, while heavy vehicles were diverted towards South City Road to Ladhowal Bypass.

Commuter face brunt of snarls

Unassuming commuters were caught off guard, resulting in congestion particularly at the underpass near Sarabha Nagar Leisure Valley where traffic was being rerouted.

PWS executive engineer Pardeep said, “The re-carpeting project for the 28-km road to Doraha at a cost of ₹53 crore will be completed in phases. Initially, the portion of the first bridge near BRS Nagar was closed for repair work. While work was initiated, it was subsequently halted due to extreme weather conditions. This particular stretch near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar will remain closed for approximately three weeks to facilitate the necessary repair work.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Charanjiv Lamba said, “Given the ongoing repair work on the Southern Bypass road, the segment’s closure will last for about three weeks. Alternative routes have been advised.”