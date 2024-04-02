Brazil’s ambassador calls on Punjab governor & Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H Da Nobrega called on Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday. During the meeting, the governor assured full support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab. (HT Photo)

The governor highlighted the significant transformation in the economic landscape of India over the past decade, emphasising its emergence as an investor-friendly destination. He expressed Punjab’s eagerness to attract Brazilian investment and foster mutually benefited partnership.

In response, the ambassador conveyed Brazil’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment in Punjab. He revealed that Brazil had officially constituted a working group dedicated to furthering conversation and exploring concrete possibilities for collaboration in various sectors.

The ambassador outlined Brazil’s keen interest in several key areas, including agriculture, with a focus on developing resilient crop variety, genetic material in dairy farming, cotton production, promotion of solar energy and ethanol use, as well as collaboration in higher education and research.