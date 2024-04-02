 Brazil’s ambassador calls on Punjab governor & Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Brazil’s ambassador calls on Punjab governor & Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 02, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The governor highlighted the significant transformation in the economic landscape of India over the past decade, emphasising its emergence as an investor-friendly destination; he expressed Punjab’s eagerness to attract Brazilian investment and foster mutually benefited partnership

Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H Da Nobrega called on Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Monday.

During the meeting, the governor assured full support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab. (HT Photo)
During the meeting, the governor assured full support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, the governor assured full support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The governor highlighted the significant transformation in the economic landscape of India over the past decade, emphasising its emergence as an investor-friendly destination. He expressed Punjab’s eagerness to attract Brazilian investment and foster mutually benefited partnership.

In response, the ambassador conveyed Brazil’s keen interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment in Punjab. He revealed that Brazil had officially constituted a working group dedicated to furthering conversation and exploring concrete possibilities for collaboration in various sectors.

The ambassador outlined Brazil’s keen interest in several key areas, including agriculture, with a focus on developing resilient crop variety, genetic material in dairy farming, cotton production, promotion of solar energy and ethanol use, as well as collaboration in higher education and research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Brazil’s ambassador calls on Punjab governor & Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On