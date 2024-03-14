‘Breaking MC seals’: Bittu seeks FIR against AAP MLAs Gogi, Chhina in Ludhiana

Member of parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday met MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Gurpreet Gogi Bassi and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina for “breaking” seals put up by the civic body on shops in the city. MP Ravneet Bittu filed a complaint to MC commissioner seeking FIR against MLA Gogi for breaking open locks of the shops sealed by the MC in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The move comes a day after Sahnewal police booked at least 10 shopkeepers for breaking the seals of shops near Eastman Chowk. Bittu alleged that both the AAP MLAs had repeated the same crime by breaking the seals put on the shops by the municipal corporation for political mileage, but they were let off scot free.

The Sahnewal Police on Wednesday booked shopkeepers, including Krishan Lal, Shivani, Rajinder Chopra, Kiran Devi, Mukhtiar Singh, Abhishek, Parvesh Kumar, Param Ram, Jasvir Singh Walia and owner of Abhishek Cycle on the complaint of Rachhpal Singh Gabria, assistant town planner (ATP), municipal corporation. A case under sections 447, 448, 34 of the IPC and under Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act has been lodged against them.

According to the ATP, the land where the accused had constructed shops and buildings comes under no construction zone. The civic body had sealed nearly 18 shops between January 10 and January 24.

Sub-inspector Meet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police will arrest the accused soon.

Bittu alleged the shopkeepers had broken the seals with the support of MLA Chhina. Earlier, when the civic body had sealed shops near Ishmeet chowk, MLA Gogi himself had broken the seals in January.

“How can sitting MLAs break open the locks of the shops which were sealed by corporations for severe violations. The commissioner should recommend severe action under the law to the commissioner of police, Ludhiana, as this matter is already delayed. This is a time bound request to the MC commissioner, otherwise we will have to protest outside the office,” Bittu said.

“I would request the commissioner of police to immediately register an FIR against the two sitting MLAs. Just to cover up, the police have registered FIR on the accomplices of the MLAs, but the MLAs were let off scott free because the corporation didn’t recommend their names,” he added.

Bittu said that the MLAs are public servants and should indulge in unlawful activities.