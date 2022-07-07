British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
London: A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned his extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule.
Peter Bance, the UK-based author of ‘Sovereign, Squire and Rebel: Maharajah Duleep Singh & the Heirs of a Lost Kingdom’ among other works, formally opened the exhibition at Norfolk Record Office in Norwich, the eastern England home territory of the Sikh ruler, this week.
‘Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk’s Princely Family’ is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
“This is the first time that many of these historic objects have been displayed for public viewing, and I hope visitors will enjoy seeing these as much as I have had in discovering them,” said Bance.
“One of my favourite items is a signed journal by Queen Victoria, which reads: ‘To HH Maharaja Duleep Singh from his affectionate friend, Victoria RI, Windsor Castle, March 1868’, which is a really intimate and personal inscription referring to the former King of the Punjab as her friend, although his treatment from the British government was far from that.
“I hope this exhibition will be a springboard for the younger generation of British Indians to delve into their history and discover artefacts which are out there,” he said.
It was over 150 years ago that the last emperor of Punjab, Maharaja Duleep Singh, made East Anglia his home when he purchased the Elveden Estate near Thetford on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.
“Elveden Manor in Thetford was home to the last Maharaja of Punjab for many years and Thetfordians are extremely proud of their unusual resident,” notes Seema Anand, a historian and storyteller behind a special ‘Punjab to Thetford’ film.
For around a century, the Duleep Singh family continued to reside in the region after young Duleep was deported from India in order to keep him from claiming the Punjab throne.
According to Bance’s research, the family’s legacy is still present in the area – from the Ancient House Museum which was donated by the Maharaja’s son Prince Frederick Duleep Singh, to the numerous Norfolk churches he saved from closure and restored.
Prince Fredrick went on to join the Norfolk Yeomanry and later served in the First World War, and even erected war memorials for those who fell. Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, his sister and the goddaughter of Queen Victoria, is known for her active suffragette work in fighting for the right of women to vote.
“Highlights in the exhibition include the Maharajah’s velvet Indian Jacket; his shooting paraphernalia with which he shot thousands of game at Norfolk parties with the then Prince of Wales; textiles and apparel worn by the princesses; the family’s photograph albums and personal intimate letters,” said Bance, who has been collecting the archive for over 25 years.
The exhibition, on at the Archives Centre in Norwich until September, has been organised by the Anglo Punjab Heritage Foundation and supported by the Essex Cultural Diversity Project (ECDP) and its creative director Indi Sandhu.
-
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
-
Dalai Lama turns 87; Tibetans celebrate his birthday
Waiting to go home the exiled Tibetan leader—the global face of the Tibetan struggle against the Chinese occupation of his homeland Tibet, the 14 Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso turned 87 on Wednesday. Hundreds of Tibetans including monks, nuns, school students, and foreign followers of the Dalai Lama gathered at an event organised by the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly called Tibetan government-in-exile at Tsuglakhang Temple at McLeodganj.
-
Punjab govt directs depts to use Gurmukhi script on all signboards, nameplates
Chandigarh : To ensure the use of the Punjabi language in all the government offices of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government on Wednesday directed all the heads of the departments to strictly adhere to the directive of using Punjabi as the official language for all department names, signboards and nameplates. AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that if the need arises to write any other language, it must be written below in a smaller font.
-
Faridkot DSP arrested for accepting 10-lakh bribe from drugs supplier
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh for allegedly accepting ₹10 lakh in bribe from a drug supplier for not nominating him in an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Tarn Taran. The development came after the Tarn Taran district police arrested drug supplier Pishora Singh from a petrol pump near Patti Morh with 250 grams of opium and ₹1 lakh in cash on Sunday.
-
HC refuses to quash case against two teachers for cow slaughter, beef sale
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Monday refused to quash a criminal case against a government teacher and a madarsa teacher allegedly from whose possession cow meat (beef) and 16 live cattle were recovered. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal dismissed the petition filed by Parvez Ahmed and three others challenging the criminal case pending before CJM, Mau.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics