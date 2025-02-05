‘Broken sewers, clogged drains’: Irked transporters blame Ludhiana MC

Despite no torrential rain on Tuesday, Transport Nagar, a vital logistics hub in the industrial city, remained waterlogged throughout the day, exposing serious lapses in infrastructure maintenance. The transporters attributed the problem to the broken sewer lines and clogged drains. MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said the civic body is planning a survey to address the sewage and waterlogging problems. (Manish/HT)

Truckers and business owners expressed their frustration, saying, “The persistent water accumulation, even before a brief evening drizzle, is due to years of neglect, not weather conditions. Transport Nagar, spread across 114 acres, plays a crucial role in Ludhiana’s supply chain, with hundreds of trucks moving in and out daily. Despite generating substantial revenue for the city, the area suffers from poor drainage, creating a swamp-like environment that makes it difficult for heavy vehicles to navigate.”

Truck operator Sukhdev Singh voiced his concerns, stating, “We pay taxes regularly, yet the authorities fail to provide even basic maintenance. We have been raising these issues for decades, but civic authorities have never paid attention. The situation keeps worsening, making it difficult for us to operate.”

Singh also noted that the persistent waterlogging not only disrupts transporters but also impacts Ludhiana’s industries, which depend on the timely movement of raw materials and finished goods.

Echoing similar concerns, Jagdish Jassewal, press secretary of the Ludhiana Goods Transport Association, pointed out that the drainage system in the area is outdated. He stressed the need for authorities to replace the existing 8-inch sewage pipes with 12-inch pipes to accommodate the growing number of transporters here.

Jassewal also highlighted the infrastructure shortfalls by saying, “Despite daily business worth several crores and a large workforce depending on the transport sector, the area has been long-neglected. Transport Nagar’s low-lying location makes matters worse, with blocked sewer lines and internal drains leading to frequent waterlogging. Sewage water from nearby Industrial Area-A also flows into Transport Nagar, contributing to the flooding. Silt and garbage are scattered throughout, causing foul odors that permeate the entire locality.”

MC O&M wing sub-divisional officer Baljinder Singh said, “The continuous movement of thousands of heavy vehicles has put significant strain on the concrete roads and sewage infrastructure. Also, many transporters from other states contribute to the problem by littering, which further clogs the sewage system. After the problem was brought to my notice today, I deployed our team to fix it.”

In response to the ongoing issue, MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain assured that the MC is planning a survey to address the sewage and waterlogging problems.

“We have deployed sanitation teams and machinery to clear garbage piles on Tuesday. Additionally, a central inspector will be appointed to ensure cleanliness in the area,” Jain added.