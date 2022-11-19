Broken water pipe leaves Sec-10D residents high and dry for two days

Water supply ran dry for around 30 houses in Sector 10-D over the course of two days after a water pipe was on Wednesday damaged during the laying down of cables by a telecom company, leaving residents harried.

The water pipe was hit while drilling and the water leak soon turned the road muddy. Supply remained affected in the households located right beside the DAV College.

Hrideshwari, a resident, said the road in question was right outside their house, adding, “The workers had broken the water pipe depriving residents of water. The municipal corporation (MC) officials came a day after our complaints to fix the pipe and it took another day to fix.”

Elaborating on their two-day ordeal, she said, “It was so difficult to manage without water and being dependent solely on the MC water tanker. The road is now entirely broken and muddy. This is the state of the ‘Smart City’ and posh sectors in the city.”

MC officials, meanwhile, said action was taken as soon as the complaint was received, adding, “Since a drilling machine had broken the pipe, the repair work was a bit complicated and took time. The water supply was restored on Thursday late evening.”

Local area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu added, “I was informed about the problem on Thursday and the MC officials finished most of the repairs on Thursday itself. The water supply was restored on Friday and the pipe was clamped later in the evening.”