Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar
A brother and a sister were among three people crushed to death by an oil tanker at Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday.
Naveen, 22, along with his sister, Pooja, 26, and their uncle Happy, 38, all residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, were going to their destination on a motorcycle but when they reached a petrol station on the Abohar-Malout road, their two-wheeler was hit by the oil tanker.
All three died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the local civil hospital and the police began investigation into the incident.
Congress acting against those with conscience: Former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
Before the meeting of the Congress disciplinary action committee to decide on the show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday, Jakhar took a dig at the party leadership by accusing it of preparing to act against those with a conscience. The disciplinary panel had given him a week to reply and the deadline ended on Monday. All India Congress Committee secretary Raminder Awla has also come out in his support.
UP govt sets loudspeaker volume and usage limit for places of worship: report
The Yogi Adityanath government has issued an order for places of worship - from all religious communities - to the loudspeakers at controlled volumes. If the said order is violated, the authorities will have a right to remove the loudspeaker from the place of worship in question. In Delhi's Jahangirpuri, incidents of stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire were reported on April 16.
Overcharging cabs, no trains or metro: Commute to airport a recurring nightmare
Going to and coming back from the airport is becoming a recurring nightmare for Bengalureans. Despite its size, getting to the Kempegowda International Airport is becoming a Sisyphean task for commuters. A lack of rail connectivity to the airport is making life particularly difficult. The South-Western Railway is running just one train to the airport from the city while BMTC is operating only 85 bus services.
Karnataka Health Minister sets target to make state Malaria free by 2027
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday asked the Health Department officials to take it as a challenge and make the state Malaria free by 2027, three years before the Union government target of 2030. The state Health Minister also said that hygiene and cleanliness are key to preventing Malaria infections. He also pointed out that private doctors practising in rural areas must be involved in the fight against Malaria.
Probe into Bengal student leader’s death unsatisfactory, Calcutta HC told
Kolkata: The probe of a Special Investigation Team into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan is unsatisfactory and should be handed over to another agency, the Calcutta high court was told on Monday. It took cognisance of the case on February 21 on lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya petition two days after Khan fell to death from the second floor of his home in Bengal's Howrah district.
