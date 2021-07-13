Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brother-sister from Amritsar among those killed in Jaipur lightning
Amit and Shivani were killed by lightning in Jaipur on Sunday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Brother-sister from Amritsar among those killed in Jaipur lightning

A 29-year-old man, Amit, and his sister Shivani (24) from Bhalla Colony of Chheharta area in Amritsar were among the eleven people who were killed by lightning in Jaipur on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:00 AM IST

A 29-year-old man, Amit, and his sister Shivani (24) from Bhalla Colony of Chheharta area in Amritsar were among the eleven people who were killed by lightning in Jaipur on Sunday.

According to the family members, the siblings had gone to Jaipur to meet their maternal aunt on July 8. On Sunday, they were at Watch Tower when the lightning struck.

“Amit called us and informed that Shivani had died due to lightning at the Watch Tower. After fifteen minutes when we called him back, his number was unreachable. Then we were informed by our relatives in Jaipur that Amit too was killed in the lightning,” said Amit’a cousin brother Gagan.

The family members said the two had gone to Jaipur on a motorcycle. They are survived by their father Gurbachan Lal, mother Renu and younger sister Pratisha.

