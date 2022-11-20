Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF, police launch search ops after 2 drones sighted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab

BSF, police launch search ops after 2 drones sighted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Published on Nov 20, 2022 06:54 PM IST

BSF and Punjab Police personnel launched search operations after two incidents of drone flying were reported near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur and Amritsar district

BSF and Punjab Police personnel on Sunday launched search operations after two incidents of drone flying were reported near the India-Pakistan border. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The border security force (BSF) and Punjab Police personnel on Sunday launched search operations after two incidents of drone flying were reported near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur and Amritsar district. The first incident was reported in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur at around 9:35 pm when the personnel of 113 battalion noticed a buzzing sound.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi said, “The drone was forced to retreat after our jawans opened 96 rounds of fire. Our troopers also launched five illumination bomb used for lightening the sky.”

Similarly, the second incident was reported in the area responsibility of Channa Pattan border outpost (BoP) at around 11:46 pm. The personnel of 73 battalion opened 10 rounds of fire to stop the drone’s approach towards the Indian territory, said the DIG. He said Punjab Police and other sister agencies were informed soon after the incidents.

On Sunday morning, a massive search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police personnel, but nothing suspicious was found. In Gurdaspur sector alone, around 50 incidents of drone have been reported this year.

