5-kg heroin dropped by Pak drone seized in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 23, 2023 12:53 AM IST

A BSF spokesperson said, “During the morning hours on Saturday, on specific information, the alert BSF troops launched a search operation in the outskirts of bordering village Daoke.”

Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered 5kg of heroin allegedly dropped by a drone which had sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the outskirts of Daoke village falling under the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar.

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 5-kg heroin allegedly dropped by a drone which had sneaked in to the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the outskirts of Daoke Village under the Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT Photo)
“During the search, the troops recovered five packets of narcotic substance packed together as single consignment (gross weight- appx 5kg), from the farming fields of village Daoke,” he said. He said the consignment seems to have been dropped by a drone.

On Tuesday, in a similar incident, the Amritsar rural police recovered 2kg of heroin allegedly dropped by a Pakistan drone, from a field in Bachiwind village situated along the India-Pakistan border.

