BSF troopers repulse Pak drone spotted in Amritsar
AMRITSAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire after a drone was spotted entering the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near the border outpost Channa Pattan falling under the Ramdas police station of Amritsar in the wee hours of Sunday.
The incident took place around 12.50am when the personnel of the BSF’s 73 battalion heard a buzzing sound of a flying object. After spotting the drone, the BSF personnel started firing towards it. A BSF official, who didn’t wish to be named, said 43 rounds were fired, but it managed to retreat.
The BSF informed the Punjab Police and Indian Air Force. On Sunday morning, a search operation was launched in the area, but nothing suspicious was found.
The incident comes days after senior officials of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers held a meeting to curb the menace of drones at the International Border. BSF’s deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur, Prabhakar Joshi headed the Indian team while Pakistan’s sector commander brigadier Fahd Ayub represented the team of rangers. Two wing commanders of Pakistan were also present at the meeting, which was conducted at Kartarpur Corridor on June 10. The motive of the meeting was to curb the threat of drones being used for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives and drugs from across the border.
BSF hands over Pak boy who crossed border inadvertently to Rangers
Ferozepur: A Pakistani boy who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF on Sunday, officials said.
The Pakistani national, a juvenile, was apprehended by the Border Security Force personnel from the Ferozepur sector in Punjab on Saturday evening.
“During questioning, it was found that the apprehended Pak national is a juvenile and he had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,” a BSF spokesperson said.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
