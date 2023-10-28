News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BSF troops seize 3-kg heroin smuggled via drone in Tarn Taran

BSF troops seize 3-kg heroin smuggled via drone in Tarn Taran

ByAsian News International, Amritsar
Oct 28, 2023 06:24 AM IST

On October 27, during the morning hours, the BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone, the BSF press release revealed

The Border Security Force on Friday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid via drone along the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran and recovered 3-kg heroin.

The seized consignment in Tarn Taran village on Friday. (Sourced)
“Further, a joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out. During the search, troops recovered one red polyester bag containing three packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin (gross weight: 3 kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and attached with a ring for hanging it with a drone from the farming field adjacent to Mastgarh village,” as per the release.

Yet another attempt by peddlers to smuggle narcotics through drones was foiled by the BSF and Punjab Police, it said.

