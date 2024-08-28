 BSP declares 4 candidates for Haryana polls - Hindustan Times
BSP declares 4 candidates for Haryana polls

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 28, 2024 07:46 AM IST

From Naraingarh, the home constituency of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BSP has given a chance to Harbilas Singh, who switched over from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) just a day ago.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced four candidates as it released its first list of nominees for the Haryana assembly elections on Tuesday.

BSP state president Dharampal Tigra said the alliance would sweep the assembly polls.
The party has fielded Darshan Lal Khera from Jagadhari seat of Yamunanagar, Gopal Singh Rana from Assandh of Karnal and Thakur Atar Lal from Ateli of Mahendragarh. From Naraingarh, the home constituency of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the BSP has given a chance to Harbilas Singh, who switched over from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) just a day ago.

The BSP is the first party to have released a list of candidates for the elections, for which nomination filing process will begin on September 5, voting will take place on October 1 and results will be out on October 4. It is contesting in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in the state. Of the 90 seats, the INLD will contest 53 while the BSP will be in the fray from 37 seats.

