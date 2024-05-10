 BSP LS candidate from Rohtak withdraws nomination, backs Deepender - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
BSP LS candidate from Rohtak withdraws nomination, backs Deepender

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The BSP candidate announced his support to Deepender in the presence of Congress state president Chaudhary Udai Bhan at Nindana village in Rohtak.

Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, Rajesh, has withdrawn his nomination from the election and announced support for Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda.

Rajesh alleged that BJP candidate Arvind Sharma is also promoting communal sentiments. (HT File photo)
Rajesh alleged that BJP candidate Arvind Sharma is also promoting communal sentiments. (HT File photo)

The BSP candidate announced his support to Deepender in the presence of Congress state president Chaudhary Udai Bhan at Nindana village in Rohtak.

Udai Bhan expressed his gratitude and said that the decision of BSP candidate will definitely strengthen Congress and BJP will lose by a big margin.

Rajesh alleged that BJP candidate Arvind Sharma is also promoting communal sentiments. “They divide the society on the basis of caste. That is why I had filed nomination on BSP ticket from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency,” he said. “During the campaign, all the party leaders, workers, voters, well-wishers, intellectuals, social workers, especially from the SC and OBC community, told me that this is not an ordinary election. Today Baba Saheb’s Constitution is in danger. If BJP comes to power again, it will abolish the country’s Constitution and reservation. In such a situation, only the Congress party is capable of stopping BJP. Therefore, I have withdrawn my candidature and announced full support to Deepender Hooda,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BSP LS candidate from Rohtak withdraws nomination, backs Deepender

