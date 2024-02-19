Budding kabaddi players rob man of 18K to pay tourney fee

Two local budding kabaddi players robbed a man of ₹8,200 and got ₹10,000 transferred by him through UPI after assaulting him with a sharp-edged weapon on Monday. The accused committed the crime to arrange money for the entry fee of a village-level kabaddi tournament. (HT Photo)

The accused committed the crime to arrange money for the entry fee of a village-level kabaddi tournament. The accused forced the victim to transfer money through UPI when they found that the cash recovered from him was not enough.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The police have arrested both the accused and recovered ₹15,000 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Amritpal Singh, 21, of Ghungrana and Bhajna, 20, alias Dhakan, of Dhurkot.

Dehlon police station ASI Subash Chand, who is the investigating officer, said Gagandeep Singh of Jurahan village stated that he was going on Kalakh Majra village road on his motorcycle when the two bike-borne miscreants turned up there. The accused intercepted him and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him injured. They robbed him of ₹8,200 and asked for more money. As he did not have more cash, they forced him to transfer ₹10,000 to them through UPI and escaped.

After the miscreants left the spot, the accused informed the police about the incident.

The ASI added that the accused had got the money transferred on the number of one of their friends and later withdrew the money from his account. The cop said the accused told the police that they committed the crime to arrange money to take part in a village-level kabaddi tournament. To make some easy money, they decided to rob a commuter.

A case under sections 379 B, 323 and 34 of the India Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.