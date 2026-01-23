Burglars decamp with cash, gold from locked house in BRS Nagar

Burglars broke into a locked house in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar and made away with cash worth ₹4 lakh along with gold jewellery valued at several lakhs. The incident occurred while the family was away attending a wedding and came to light after they returned home. The entire burglary was captured on CCTV cameras. Burglars broke into a locked house in Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar and made away with cash worth ₹4 lakh along with gold jewellery valued at several lakhs. The incident occurred while the family was away attending a wedding and came to light after they returned home. The entire burglary was captured on CCTV cameras. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident took place at house number 683-E Block, BRS Nagar. The complainant, Jasmeet Singh, told the police that he had gone to Mussoorie with his family on January 17 to attend a wedding. When they returned, they found the locks broken and the main door open.

The burglars allegedly broke open the locks of almirahs and decamped with gold ornaments and cash amounting to ₹4 lakh. Following the complaint, a police team from Sarabha Nagar police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, CCTV footage was examined, which revealed the entire sequence of events. The footage showed three unidentified persons first conducting a recce of the house before scaling the boundary wall and entering the premises. The burglars remained inside the house for nearly 20 minutes and were seen moving from room to room before fleeing with the valuables.

ASI Ravinder Singh said a case has been registered against unidentified burglars and further investigation is underway.