Burglars target 2 government schools, decamp with mid-day meal ration in Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted two government schools in Ghungrana village and decamped with several things, including a refrigerator, LED screen and mid-day meal ration after setting the furniture in one of the buildings on fire. A gang of burglars targeted two government schools in Ghungrana village of Ludhiana and decamped with several things, including a refrigerator, LED screen and mid-day meal ration after setting the furniture in one of the buildings on fire. (HT file photo for representation)

The Government High School in the village has been targeted twice in five days.

On Tuesday late, the burglars targeted the school again and set the furniture on fire. The burglars also targeted a government primary school in the village and decamped with the mid-day meal ration.

The Jodhan police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Hema Sharma, incharge of Government High School, Ghungrana.

Sharma stated that on February 23, when the staff reached school in the morning, they were shocked to see the locks broken.

They found that the burglars have stolen a refrigerator, an LED screen and utensils. The burglars have stolen some of the records from the school and damaged rest of them records. The miscreants also set the furniture on fire while escaping.

The burglars also targeted a Government Primary School near the high school and stolen 2 LPG gas cylinders, one cooker and mid-day meal ration.

Sharma stated that earlier on February 17, the burglars had targeted the school and decamped with 10 batteries, pressure cooker, 200 kg rice, 200 kg wheat for mid-day meal.

While escaping, the burglars had damaged CCTVs and stolen digital video recorder (DVR).

ASI Sukhmandar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 380 (theft) of the IPC has been lodged in both the thefts against unidentified accused . The police are trying to trace the miscreants.