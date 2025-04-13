Burglars target Chandigarh school education director’s house

A theft was reported at the residence of Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director of school education, Chandigarh, located in Sector 11. According to a complaint by the director, unidentified individuals broke into the house by cutting through the wire fencing behind the premises. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Brar noticed damage to the rear fencing of his property and discovered that several household items were missing.

According to the complaint filed by Brar, unidentified individuals broke into the house by cutting through the wire fencing behind the premises. The thieves made off with two gas cylinders, an iron rod and other household belongings.

Following the complaint, local police, along with a forensic team, reached the spot to carry out investigations. Forensic experts collected fingerprint samples, and police began scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to identify the culprits.

Thieves strike at Sec-19 market in Panchkula

Thieves also struck at the market in Phase 2, Sector 19, and decamped with mobile phones and copper wiring of AC units from multiple shops on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

Pankaj Arya, who runs a mobile repair shop at the market, alerted the police about the thefts.

He said upon arriving at his shop on Friday morning, he was shocked to find the premises ransacked and the counter drawers open. On inspecting further, he found the lock of the rooftop door broken.

An inventory check confirmed the theft of a pair of Apple AirPods and six mobile phones that were left for repair by customers.

Later, it was revealed that the copper wiring of air-conditioning units at five to six adjacent shops had also been stolen.

A team from the Sector-20 police station visited the scene to conduct an initial investigation and registered a case against the unidentified accused for theft and trespass.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas in an effort to identify potential leads and apprehend the culprits. Investigation is ongoing.