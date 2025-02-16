Bus moving on wrong side leaves biker dead on Baddi-Pinjore road

A private bus plying on the wrong side of the road claimed the life of a motorcyclist near Charniya turn on Baddi-Pinjore highway on Saturday. The collision caused the motorcyclist to fall on the road and suffer severe injuries, while his vehicle got stuck under the bus. (iStock)

Eyewitness Gurdas, a resident of Basola village, told police that the bus, being driven on the wrong side at high speed, struck the motorcyclist head-on while he was riding in the correct lane.

The collision caused the motorcyclist to fall on the road and suffer severe injuries, while his vehicle got stuck under the bus.

Gurdas identified the bus driver as Ankush Kaushik, a resident of Nalagarh, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The injured motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead.

Police found that the motorcycle was registered in the name of Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Kabir Panthi Mohalla, Pinjore, and the deceased was his son Manpreet Singh.

Cops from the Pinjore police station apprehended the bus driver, who was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 324 (2) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police inspected the accident site and recorded eyewitness statements.

Hit-and-run victim dies after battling for life for 7 days

Mohali Fighting for life for seven days, a pedestrian who was hit by an auto-rickshaw in Phase 1 on February 7, succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The victim was identified as Ram Rattan,47, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was settled in Palsora, Chandigarh.

On February 7, Ram Rattan, along with his brother Milky Ram and friend Dinesh, was headed to the Phase-1 market to buy a new mobile phone.

As they reached near the market, an auto-rickshaw (PB-65AK-2360) hit Rattan from behind and fled the spot.

Dinesh and Ram rushed the victim to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But even after treatment for seven days, he could not survive.

Following the victim’s demise, Phase 1 police booked the unidentified auto driver under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the BNS at the Phase-1 police station.