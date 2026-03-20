In a major boost to the infrastructure and encouraging sports among youth, cabinet minister for local government, industries & commerce, Sanjeev Arora inaugurated different development projects worth around ₹1.74 crore in the city on Friday. Cabinet minister inaugrates devt. projects worth ₹1.74 cr

The projects included a multi-purpose sports park (backside civil hospital) established at a cost of around ₹91 lakh; redeveloped vishwakarma park on jaimal singh road at a cost of around ₹38 lakh and laying of sewer lines in SAS nagar backside dholewal military complex at a cost of around ₹45 lakh.

The cabinet minister stated that the sports park consists of various sports facilities including box cricket, pickleball, volleyball and basketball, and has been transformed from a garbage dumping site. The multi-purpose park aims to foster a culture of sports among youth and push them away from the menace of drugs. The sports facility would be available free of cost for the residents.

The minister then inaugurated the redeveloped vishwakarma park on jaimal singh road, which consist of badminton and basketball courts. He then launched the project to lay sewer lines in sahibjada ajit singh (SAS) nagar situated at the backside of dholewal military complex.

Developing sports infrastructure is part of the bigger goal to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ and encourage the youth towards sports and healthy living.

Cabinet Minister Arora further stated that they are also taking up a comprehensive project to upgrade electricity infrastructure across the state. People-centric projects are being launched by the state government and feedback is being taken from residents too.