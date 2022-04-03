CAG report: ‘Haryana procurement agency favoured millers’
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has blamed the Haryana Agro-Industries Corporation (HAIC) for not conducting regular physical verification of paddy stocks, a violation of state government guidelines, resulting in misappropriation of paddy by the miller.
The auditors in their report said the HAIC favoured the miller by not encashing cheques and delaying legal actions to recover its dues which resulted in loss of ₹6.64 crore.
Though the corporation was required to carry out 16 physical verifications between November 2017 to June 2018, it did the first physical verification only on May 25, 2018, when shortage of 1,687 metric tonne custom milled rice (CMR) was found, the audit observed.
The HAIC issued notice to miller on May 4, 2019, after one year to supply the balance CMR and return of bardana and other stocks lying with the miller intimating the recovery of ₹6.02 crore along with interest. Had the company conducted physical verification of stocks fortnightly, it could have come to know the status regarding maintenance of the ratio for delivery of CMR and its own milling of rice.
Further, it could have shifted the un-milled paddy to the other millers as per milling guidelines. The signed cheques of ₹2 crore obtained from the miller were not presented to the bank for recovery of its dues till October 2020.
However, the HAIC encashed in December 2019 a fixed deposit receipt of ₹20 lakh after lapse of more than 17 months from the notice of shortage. The HAIC, in October 2019 initiated arbitration proceedings against the miller though cases of fraud, theft or misappropriation were to be dealt through appropriate legal proceedings as per the milling guidelines.
The state government, in its reply, said physical verification could not be done due to shortage of staff. Further, a settlement scheme for all the defaulting rice millers has been introduced in December 2020 for recovery of dues. During exit conference, the HAIC said the matter regarding appointment of arbitrator was pending in the high court and inquiry for lapses by its officials was at final stage. It said efforts for recovery of dues will be made under the settlement scheme.
The auditors, however, said the reply was not acceptable as the HAIC has failed to comply with government guidelines which resulted in misappropriation of paddy by the millers and now the government has brought in a settlement scheme for all the defaulting rice millers to recover some amount. It is recommended that the HAIC fix responsibility for violation of the government guidelines, the audit said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU bags two new projects in bee-keeping
The National Bee Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India (GOI), has sanctioned two new projects in apiculture for the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission scheme. Dr Amit Choudhary and Dr Bharathi Mohindru are the principal investigators of the projects. They stated that the projects will help in building necessary infrastructure and developing technologies in areas of bee-pathology and bee-breeding.
-
Ludhiana| IMA strike garners mixed response
The strike called by the Indian Medical Association on Saturday after Rajasthan-based doctor Archana Gautam died by suicide, garnered a lukewarm response in the city with outpatient departments (OPDs) in major hospitals remaining operational. Despite the strike, OPDs remained open at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana; Christian Medical College and Hospital,Ludhiana ; Satguru Partap Singh Hospital; and Fortis Hospital among other hospitals. However, several hospitals and nursing homes kept their OPDs shut.
-
6,472 commercial, 2,026 industrial units illegally set up in residential areas of Ludhiana: Report
The civic body has found that of the 57,862 illegal constructions, recently highlighted in a report, as many as 6,472 commercial and 2,026 industrial buildings were set up in residential areas of the city from 2016-17 to 2020-21. Residents have been complaining against illegal commercial activities since long. A resident of Model Town extension, Gurpreet Singh said,” Commercial activities should not be allowed in residential areas as it results in traffic congestion.
-
Goodwill gesture: Punjab cops to get b’day wishes from CM, DGP
To make their special days even more special, Punjab Police personnel will now be getting a greeting card with a congratulatory message, signed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and director general of police Viresh Kumar Bhawra. According to the officials, the move will boost the morale of police officials. The Punjab Police have 84,000 personnel and the department needs to issue approximately 230 certificates daily. After the second wave of Covid, the practice stopped.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLA Kulwant Sidhu launches cleanliness drive in Model Town Extension
Amid complaints and protests by NGOs over dumping of garbage in an open plot near Model Town extension block C, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu led by a civic body team on Saturday carried out a cleanliness drive at the site. Various NGOs have been flagging turning of land into a dumping yard. Representatives of these NGOs also alleged burning of waste in the open, causing serious health hazards.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics