Camaraderie on display amid high-stakes contest in Ludhiana West

Despite the political heat surrounding the bypoll, candidates from major parties were seen exchanging warm gestures and displaying camaraderie across party lines, lending a rare touch of civility to the otherwise intense electoral atmosphere. Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu interacting with Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman outside a polling booth in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, while touring multiple booths across the constituency, made it a point to greet and interact cordially with workers from not just his own party but also those representing the opposition. His friendly approach stood out as he acknowledged the efforts of booth-level workers regardless of political affiliation.

Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu made a humble appearance as he rode his scooter from one booth to another. At his party’s booth near a polling station, Ashu mingled with ground-level workers, taking on duties like any party volunteer. In a moment that drew attention, Ashu warmly hugged BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta and shook hands with several BJP workers — a gesture appreciated by many as a sign of mutual respect despite political rivalry.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman, too, made gestures displaying his respectful demeanor. In a notable gesture, Ghuman touched the feet of Mamta Ashu, wife of the Congress candidate, acknowledging her seniority and presence at the polling site.

However, the day also witnessed some minor frictions. A mild tussle broke out at the Malwa School Booth near Kochar Market between AAP’s Sanjeev Arora and Mamta Ashu when she reportedly stopped Arora from entering the polling area with his party workers, asserting that only candidates were permitted inside. The brief exchange, though tense, did not escalate further.

Overall, the bypoll day saw more warmth than war among candidates, with their courteous gestures sending out a message of healthy political rivalry and mutual respect, a refreshing sight in usually charged poll battles.