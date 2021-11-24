Cancel all exams held during Nagar’s tenure: Congress

Stepping up pressure on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, tShe Congress on Tuesday sought cancellation of all examinations conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) during the tenure of HCS officer Anil Nagar as deputy secretary of the commission.

The state vigilance bureau had arrested Nagar from the commission’s office in Panchkula last week for allegedly accepting illegal gratification for manipulating the results of dental surgeon examination. Subsequent investigations have revealed Nagar’s complicity in manipulating selection process for other jobs as well.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said this “job sales scam” is bigger than the ‘Vyapam scam’.

“Investigations should be conducted by an SIT under the supervision of the chief justice of the high court. This would not only ensure fair probe but also reveal the links of those sitting on high chairs,” he said.

“The HPSC has become the Haryana Post Sales Counter. The arrest of HPSC deputy secretary Anil Nagar and two others is only tip of the iceberg. Nagar and few others are not the last link in the scam. The rot runs deep,” Surjewala claimed.

The former minister said the chief minister continues to mislead people of the state by coining ‘jumlas’ like jobs on merit, transparency and employment without any ‘sifarish’ or money.

“The fact, however, is that jobs are being sold, papers are being leaked, and blank OMR sheets are getting filled after the examinations,” Surjewala alleged.

The Congress leader said Nagar was the blue-eyed officer of the Khattar government. “From getting postings in Haryana school education board to HPSC, he continued to get postings on important posts. This would not have been possible without the blessings of someone powerful in the state government,” he said.

The Congress leader said roll numbers of 24 candidates who appeared for the HCS exams were also recovered from Nagar’s purse.

“The question arises as to why, how and who gave the responsibility of management and maintaining secrecy of important recruitments to Nagar, a junior HCS officer with over five years of service after bypassing the HPSC secretary,” Surjewala said.

The former minister said the Khattar government indirectly privatised the HPSC and conduct of examinations in the name of improving recruitment process.

“Private companies are preparing papers, managing centres, issuing roll numbers, conducting exams, scanning OMR sheets, preparing results and taking decisions on the objections to the answer keys. Everything is in the hands of private companies and their contractual employees like Ashwini Sharma, who have no fixed accountability. If there is some hue and cry, then one company is blacklisted and a new company is floated with another name and contracts get awarded,” he said.