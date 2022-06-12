Canter rams into parked truck in Ludhiana, two killed

Two men were killed after a speeding canter hit their parked truck on the National Highway near Kanganwal on Saturday.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Kulwant Singh, 40, and Satnam Singh, 18, of Baghapurana died on the spot. Their companion, Sukhman, suffered severe injuries. The driver of the speeding canter left the vehicle on the spot and fled.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the driver of the canter lost control of the vehicle near Kanganwal and hit the truck parked on the other side of the road after crossing over the road divider.

Sukhman was rushed to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The victims had come to the city to deliver fodder. They had stopped on the service lane to ask an address.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (negligent driving), 304A (death by negligence), 338 (endangering human life due to negligence) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified driver.