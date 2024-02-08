Car mows down three to death in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

Three persons were killed and one injured after a speeding car hit four persons at Kanina village in Mahendragarh on Tuesday night, the police said. The deceased have been identified as Yogesh, Bablu and Surender, alias Soni, of Kanina town. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh, Bablu and Surender, alias Soni, of Kanina town.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A spokesman of Mahendragarh police said that the incident took place when the four persons were coming from a marriage function at Kanina village on Tuesday night.

The police have started an investigation after booking a case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, he added. As per the FIR, the mishap took place around 11 pm when the four were going back to their home after attending a wedding. The car hit them from behind. Some passerby informed the police, after which the police reached the spot and took the injured to hospital where Yogesh and Bablu were declared brought dead while Surender was referred to PGIMS Rohtak for his critical condition but he succumbed to his injuries after some time.

Sajjan was injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, Narnaul.

“ The car driver fled from the spot after hitting the victims but his car stopped at some distance due to some technical issues. He abandoned the car and fled. We have seized the car and booked the driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after conducting autopsy reports,” the spokesman added.