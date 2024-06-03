 Car mows down two-year-old boy in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Car mows down two-year-old boy in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 03, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The owner of a plot in Industrial Area ran over the child while parking his car; the victim lived with his family near the plot, where his grandfather Raj Narayan works as a security guard

A car driver mowed down a two-year-old boy while parking the vehicle at his plot in Industrial Area, Phase 1, police said on Sunday.

The boy was rushed to PGIMER, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The boy was rushed to PGIMER, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The child, Vashu Mishra, lived with his family near the plot, where his grandfather Raj Narayan works as a security guard.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Narayan told police that Bhushan Kumar, 64, the owner of the plot, was parking his car on the premises, when he hit the child, leaving him severely injured.

His grandson was rushed to PGIMER, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police booked the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Car mows down two-year-old boy in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On