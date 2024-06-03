Car mows down two-year-old boy in Chandigarh

A car driver mowed down a two-year-old boy while parking the vehicle at his plot in Industrial Area, Phase 1, police said on Sunday. The boy was rushed to PGIMER, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The child, Vashu Mishra, lived with his family near the plot, where his grandfather Raj Narayan works as a security guard.

Narayan told police that Bhushan Kumar, 64, the owner of the plot, was parking his car on the premises, when he hit the child, leaving him severely injured.

His grandson was rushed to PGIMER, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police booked the car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.