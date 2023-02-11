Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cash, jewellery stolen from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh

Cash, jewellery stolen from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The advocate, Gaurav Sahota, is a practising lawyer at the Chandigarh district courts in Sector 43, while his wife works there as a clerk

On returning home from work, the lawyer and his wife found their entire house ransacked, and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.20 lakh cash, along with approximately 230 gm gold jewellery, one silver bangle and one silver glass, stolen. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On returning home from work, the lawyer and his wife found their entire house ransacked, and 4.20 lakh cash, along with approximately 230 gm gold jewellery, one silver bangle and one silver glass, stolen. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cash worth 4.20 lakh and 230 gm gold jewellery was stolen from an advocate’s house in Sector 20.

The advocate, Gaurav Sahota, told the police that he was a practising lawyer at the district courts in Sector 43, while his wife worked there as a clerk.

On February 8, after returning home from work around 6.45 pm, they found their entire house ransacked, and 4.20 lakh cash, along with approximately 230 gm gold jewellery, one silver bangle and one silver glass, stolen.

Police said the thieves entered the house after breaking the main door’s latch. A theft and house trespass case has been registered at the Sector-19 police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF:

Newborn girl found dead in Maloya

Chandigarh The body of a newborn girl was found near a sanitation hardware shop on Jhampur Road in Maloya on Thursday. Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to get clue about the accused. A case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station.

Fazilka man held with 18 gm heroin

Chandigarh Police arrested a man hailing from Fazilka after recovering 18 gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Surender Singh, 34, was caught near the Sector-45C/D turn. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector-34 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out