CBI dismisses four sub-inspectors for extortion bid on Chandigarh bizman
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismissed its four sub-inspectors, posted in New Delhi, for trying to extort ₹25 lakh from a Ludhiana resident by threatening to implicate him in a terrorism case.
The accused CBI sub-inspectors (SI) are Sumit Gupta, Pardeep Rana, Ankur Kumar and Akash Ahlawat.
They were dismissed after their arrest on the complaint of Abhishek Dogra, a resident of Civil Lines, Ludhiana, who runs a firm in IT Park, Chandigarh. SI Sumit was already under suspension. CBI also conducted searches at the accused’s premises and found incriminating documents that are being scrutinised.
“As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other offences, not only in respect of those from outside, but its own officials, CBI on receipt of the complaint, immediately registered a case, identified its officials allegedly involved in the matter and affected their arrests, Taking a serious note of this act on part of these delinquent officials, all four of them were dismissed from service,” said a statement issued by CBI on Thursday.
The four SIs have also been booked under Sections 120-B, 323, 352, 365, 388 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the CBI office in Sector 30, Chandigarh.
The accused were produced before a special CBI court in Chandigarh on Thursday and sent to two-day police custody. CBI will be interrogating them about the involvement of other officials in the extortion bid, as the complainant had told CBI that more people were waiting outside his office when he was forcibly taken away by the accused.
Raided complainant’s office on Tuesday night
In his complaint, Dogra, a partner in Ocean Global Solutions at IT Park, Chandigarh, said the four officials came to his cabin one by one on Tuesday night.
“They threatened me that there is a complaint from Interpol about my links with terrorists and that my firm is involved in anti-national activities,” Dogra stated, adding that when he asked for proof, SI Sumit slapped him and threatened him of arrest if he didn’t pay ₹1 crore.
Sumit then forcibly took him to the parking area and compelled him to drive his car, as all accused got inside in his car. Initially, they asked him to drive to the CBI office in Sector 30, but then told him to take them to his house in Ludhiana.
“They told me to call my brother and ask him to come to Ambala with ₹25 lakh by 11 am on Wednesday. But I refused,” Dogra told CBI.
As per the complainant, while he drove his car around, one of its tyres got punctured. While changing the tyre, he managed to call up his partner and shared his location.
After about 15 minutes, his partner, Sunny Verma, and his firm’s employees reached the spot, which was followed by a scuffle with the CBI officials, during which Dogra ran towards the forest area and informed the police.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police reached the area and detained the four accused, before handing them over to CBI.
-
Slumisation of Chandigarh: A bugbear that’s hard to tame
Even as UT administration pursues the ambitious goal of a slum-free Chandigarh with a fresh deadline of May-end, past experience shows that in the background of the demolition of a slum in one area, smaller slum clusters erupt elsewhere. In line with its target, it recently demolished Colony Number 4 and next in line are Janta Colony in Sector 25 and Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1.
-
Punjab told to submit action taken on Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal report
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought details of action taken by the Punjab government on the report submitted by the Justice Kuldip Singh Tribunal on grabbing of shamlat land in Chandigarh's periphery. The order came from the bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil, while posting the matter to July 18 for further hearing.
-
Chandigarh’s day temperature crosses 40°C as Cyclone Asani’s effect wanes
The maximum temperature crossed the dreaded 40C mark in Chandigarh on Thursday. At 40.6C, the day temperature was 1.6 degree above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Thursday was the first day in May this year when the temperature breached the 40C mark. The minimum temperature also rose from 27.8C to 29.6C, 6.8C above normal. This is the highest minimum temperature since 29.5C on May 3.
-
Greenfield Alignment project: Punjab govt to chargesheet former Mohali revenue officer
The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a decision has been taken to issue a chargesheet to Gurjinder Singh Benipal, former land acquisition officer (LAO)-cum-district revenue officer, Mohali, in connection with the ₹263-crore increase in the land acquisition cost in respect of the 30-km stretch of the Greenfield alignment project, coming up between Mehmadpur, Ambala, and IT City, Mohali.
-
Pitbull goes on rampage, attacks five people in Mohali’s Phase 10
A pet pitbull dog attacked five people, including a visually impaired man, in SBI Colony, Phase 10 on Wednesday. The dog bit the visually impaired man, Somnath, 33, in the leg and left four others, including a child, also seriously injured. Somnath was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics