CBI initiates probe against Chandigarh ex-SSP Chahal

Chandigarh : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal for alleged corruption and misconduct during his tenure as the SSP, Chandigarh.

The probe has started following references forwarded by the office of UT administrator and Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit against Chahal to the CBI taking base of which Chahal’s tenure as SSP Chandigarh was cut short and was relieved to his parent cadre Punjab unceremoniously.

The list of allegations against the 2009-batch IPS officer, who was recently promoted as a DIG and on his re-entry into Punjab was posted as the commissioner of police, Jalandhar, include allegations levelled by a CEO-rank official of a private shopping mall, said sources. The official had approached the governor with a written complaint against Chahal.

However, it is not clear what are the charges against the IPS officer.

“A preliminary enquiry has been initiated. Further action would depend on the outcome of the probe,” said a senior CBI official not willing to be named.

Chahal remained posted in Chandigarh as SSP from September 29, 2020, till December 12, 2022, when he was repatriated to Punjab 10 months before his three-year inter-cadre deputation was to end.

“I am not aware of any complaint or allegations. I haven’t received any document regarding any such probe against me. As a government official, how can I comment on a thing which is not clear,” said Chahal replying to a media query during a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday.

On Thursday too, Chahal met chief minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Jalandhar, it is learnt.

Chahal also skipped from the state-level function to mark the Republic Day on January 26 where the governor was the chief guest. Chahal had availed casual leave on that day.

Replying to a media query in Fazilka on Thursday, the governor said he was aware of the misconduct of Chahal when he was posted as Chandigarh SSP. “Now, the CBI probe will reveal the whole truth,” he added.