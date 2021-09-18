Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CBI nabs female Chandigarh cop in 10,000 graft case
The complainant had alleged that Sarabjit Kaur had demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh from him for settlement of a rape case registered at the Sector-36 police station in February. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant had alleged that Sarabjit Kaur had demanded 1 lakh from him for settlement of a rape case registered at the Sector-36 police station in February. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

CBI nabs female Chandigarh cop in 10,000 graft case

Sub-inspector Sarabjit Kaur, who is posted at the Sector-34 police station, was caught red-handed following a complaint by a resident of Kajheri
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:02 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a female sub-inspector while accepting a bribe of 10,000 at the Sector-34 police station.

Sub-inspector Sarabjit Kaur was caught red-handed following a complaint by a resident of Kajheri.

The complainant had alleged that Kaur had demanded 1 lakh from him for settlement of a rape case registered at the Sector-36 police station in February.

He had already paid 50,000 to Kaur, and the remainder was to be paid in five instalments of 10,000 each. A voice recording of the demand is also in CBI’s possession.

Police sources said the accused was due for promotion as inspector. She is now facing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Blot on khaki

February 15, 2021: CBI arrested ASI Harbhajan Singh of the Chandigarh Police for taking bribe of 10,000 for not registering a case against a loan defaulter

June 30, 2020: CBI booked inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO, Manimajra, for demanding 5-lakh bribe from a man to drop cheating charges against him

June 19, 2020: Three constables at the Maloya police station were suspended after being booked by CBI for trying to implicate a man in a false case

November 27, 2019: A CBI court awarded four-year jail to a former UT sub-inspector in a 2012 graft case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.