CBI files supplementary challan against Chandigarh cop in 3-lakh graft case

Five months after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet against two men for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh on behalf of two Chandigarh Police cops, the probe agency on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against one of the cops. The challan against constable Pawan was filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7, 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The challan against constable Pawan was filed under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 7, 7A and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Similar charges were filed against Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, brother of BJP leader and former Chandigarh deputy mayor Anil Dubey; and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, a scrap dealer, in the first chargesheet in October 2023.

Manish and Kuki were caught red-handed from Industrial Area on July 31, 2023, while accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh from the complainant, while Pawan had managed to flee.

Manish is a resident of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh, and Kuki of Sector 16, Panchkula.

Sought bribe not to name complainant in extortion case

The complainant, Deepak of Ram Darbar, had approached CBI, alleging that constable Pawan and inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, in-charge of operation cell, Chandigarh Police, had sought ₹7 lakh from him not to nominate him in an extortion case, wherein the operation cell had arrested five men, including gangster Deepu Banur, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In his complaint to CBI, Deepak, who runs a chicken shop in Ram Darbar, alleged that on July 22, 2023, some cops came to his shop and told him that inspector HS Sekhon had called him to the operation cell in Sector 26.

On accompanying the cops, Deepak met constable Pawan and Sekhon, who questioned him about his association with Mani Topi, one of the accused arrested in the extortion case.

As Deepak revealed that Mani was his childhood friend, Pawan and Sekhon told him that they had recovered a chat that proved his criminal involvement with Mani. Offering to exclude his name from the FIR, the two cops demanded a bribe of ₹7 lakh.

Deepak alleged he was detained in the operation cell overnight, before being let go on July 23, with a warning to pay ₹5 lakh soon.

On July 27, he got a call from Manish, who claimed that his friend Kuki was friends with Sekhon and Pawan, and will save him from getting named in the extortion case.

Manish and Kuki took him to the operation cell on July 29, where Pawan again threatened him in front of Sekhon to pay ₹5 lakh or be jailed, Deepak alleged.

He claimed that Manish repeatedly pressured him over WhatsApp calls to pay ₹5 lakh to the cops, following which he approached CBI on July 29.

After verification of the complaint, CBI had laid a trap on July 31, and arrested Manish and Kuki while accepting ₹3 lakh on behalf of Pawan.

As for Sekhon, he was transferred to the police lines in Sector 26, pending probe. He was asked to join CBI investigation and appeared before the investigation agency at CBI zonal headquarters in Sector 30. He was questioned for around two-and-a-half hours separately and again in the presence of the accused. However, nothing pointing at his involvement in the case was found and he was given a clean chit.