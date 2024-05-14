CBSE Class 12 results: Girls sweep top spots in all four streams in Chandigarh tricity

Girls outclassed boys once again, clinching top spots in all four streams in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results that were declared on Monday. Ananya Pandey and Arshpreet Kaur emerged on the top with 98.8% marks in humanities and commerce, respectively. (HT Photo)

For the fourth year in a row, no merit list was prepared by CBSE officials. Scoring a similar 98.8%, two girls, Ananya Pandey and Arshpreet Kaur, emerged on the top in tricity.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ananya, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was the humanities topper with 98.8% marks. A resident of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, she aims to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and become an IAS officer.

Her father, Ganeshjee Pandey, works with Dell, while mother Pravriti Pandey is a homemaker. Her brother is a Class 7 student.

Sharing her success mantra, Ananya said she used to study 4-5 hours throughout the year and increased it to 5-6 hours daily close to exams.

Otherwise active on social media, she temporarily disabled her accounts for a few months before the exams to avoid distractions. She, however, continued to rely on YouTube for clarity on a few concepts.

Arshpreet Kaur of Bhavan Vidyalaya was tied on the top with a 98.8% score in the commerce stream.

A resident of Phase 1, Mohali, she is focused on preparing for the Common University Entrance Test exam, as she wants to pursue either BCom honours or BA Economics honours from Delhi University.

Her mother, Manvir Kaur Gill, is a Punjabi teacher at a Mohali school and father Charanjeet Singh Gill works for an MNC in Noida. She said she didn’t follow a schedule as such and would go with the flow while studying. An avid painter, she hopes to rekindle her passion after exams and advised students to remain calm and composed for upcoming entrance exams.

The topper in the medical stream was Baljot Kaur of Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, with a score of 98.4%. She wants to become a doctor, with a specialisation in oncology.

Baljot Kaur topped the medical stream in the tricity. (HT Photo)

Baljot lives in Kharar with her father, Parminder Singh, a farmer and mother Balbir Kaur, a homemaker. After school hours, she would attend coaching classes for three hours. Further, she relied on multiple revisions, and preparing well for school and coaching tests.

Mishka Singla topped the non-medical stream by securing a score of 98.4%.

She had been studying at Carmel Convent School in Sector 9, but switched to SGGS Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, in Class 10. A black belt in taekwondo, she aims to crack the JEE Advanced examination.

Mishka Singla was the tricity topper in the non-medical stream. (HT Photo)

Her father Vishal Singla is a senior vice-president at a private bank and mother Nidhi Singla is a homemaker. She won’t be the first engineer of her family, as her brother Harshal Singla is already in second-year at Punjab Engineering College.