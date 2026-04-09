Ceasefire opens window of hope as Kashmiri students exit Iran

The two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has provided a glimmer of hope for 1,200 Kashmiri students, most of whom are pursuing MBBS degrees in Iran, that they might eventually return to complete their courses. While 1,100 of these students have already reached their homes in Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of the evacuation is currently underway; the remaining 100 students, currently at the Azerbaijan border, are expected to reach New Delhi on Friday. This is the second time in a year that students from Jammu and Kashmir have had to leave Iran, following an internal crisis in January. (File photo)

Nasir Khuehami, convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association (JKSA), which has been coordinating the returns, said the vast majority of the 1,200 students caught in the conflict zone are now safe. “The remaining students have successfully crossed into Armenia and Azerbaijan and are on the final leg of their journey. They are expected to reach India by Friday,” Khuehami said.

He added that while the ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tehran provided logistical support and relocated students to safer zones during the peak of the crisis, the students ultimately returned via commercial flights, booking their tickets independently.

Cost and culture

The preference for Iran as a medical education hub is driven by a stark financial reality. An entire MBBS course in Iran costs between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh, a fraction of the ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore required by private Indian colleges, or the ₹50 lakh average in Bangladesh.

Naseer Ahmad, a parent from Srinagar’s Old City whose son secured admission last year, said, “I chose Iran for two reasons: First, affordable rates, and second, cultural and environmental resemblance with Kashmir.” This sentiment is shared by many who view Iran’s healthcare infrastructure and clinical exposure at universities like Tehran and Shahid Beheshti as world-class.

“Each year, more than 1,500 Kashmiri students travel to Iran... scholars from both Shia and Sunni communities opt for it as a preferred destination due to its inclusive academic environment,” Khuehami said.

Ashraf Khursheed, a student from Baramulla who recently completed his MBBS in Kish, praised the supportive ecosystem in cities like Mashhad and Qom. “I had almost completed my course when the war broke out,” Khursheed said. “I hope peace prevails so all students can complete their degrees.”

Prayer for peace

Despite the successful evacuation, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the students’ futures. Faizan Nabi, a third-year student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, highlighted the psychological toll of the disruption. “For the past 45 days, I’ve been home, anxiously waiting. Even if there is a permanent ceasefire, the uncertainty will remain for years,” he said.

Nabi said this is the second time in a year they have had to flee, following an internal crisis in January. He and others are now calling for “migration exemptions,” similar to those granted to students who returned from Ukraine, to ensure their years of study are not lost.

The hope now rests on the current two-week truce becoming a permanent foundation for peace. Maqsood Ahmad Khawaja, whose daughter recently fled Shahid Beheshti University following an MEA advisory, said migration for hundreds of students is likely impossible. “Our only prayer is that the ceasefire continues so all students can return and complete their education,” he said.

As the final 100 students touch down in Delhi on Friday, the collective hope across the Valley is that this temporary respite turns into lasting peace.