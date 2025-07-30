Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Central University of Punjab gets 200 crore infra push

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 10:12 am IST

Virtually launched by Union edu minister, the projects include a new academic block, hostels for national and international students and a residence for VC

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth 200.99 crore at the Central University of Punjab (CUP) in Bathinda.

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan
The event was part of a nationwide initiative to launch infrastructure development projects at centrally funded higher education institutions.

The virtual ceremony took place during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 (ABSS-2025), held in New Delhi to mark the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains attended the event.

Raghavendra P Tiwari, vice-chancellor of the varsity, said the funds will be used for key infrastructure development on the campus. “The proposed projects include a new academic block, hostels accommodating 600 boys and 400 girls, a 100-bedded hostel for international students, and an official residence for the vice-chancellor,” Tiwari said.

