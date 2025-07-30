Central University of Punjab gets 200 crore infra push

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth ₹200.99 crore at the Central University of Punjab (CUP) in Bathinda. Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan

The event was part of a nationwide initiative to launch infrastructure development projects at centrally funded higher education institutions.

The virtual ceremony took place during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 (ABSS-2025), held in New Delhi to mark the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains attended the event.

Raghavendra P Tiwari, vice-chancellor of the varsity, said the funds will be used for key infrastructure development on the campus. “The proposed projects include a new academic block, hostels accommodating 600 boys and 400 girls, a 100-bedded hostel for international students, and an official residence for the vice-chancellor,” Tiwari said.