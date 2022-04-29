Centre allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K
Following a public outcry over prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has finally allocated 207 MW additional power to the union territory.
Principal secretary to J&K LG and power development department Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union ministry of power will substantially increase the availability of electricity in J&K. The Union government has allocated additional power from the unallocated quota of central generating stations of northern region pool to J&K.
The order in this regard came into the effect from Wednesday midnight.
J&K’s power development department is also making dedicated efforts on all fronts to meet the rising demand for the power supply in the UT. It was informed that between April 1 and 25, the department allocated additional ₹52 crore to buy electricity from the open market, also known as energy exchange. However, due to increased number of bidding, electricity worth only ₹1041 crore could be supplied to J&K.
The power development department is also ensuring optimal output from available power sources. However, it is pertinent to mention that thermal plants account for 70% of the country’s power generation capacity. Thermal and Hydropower contribute 50-50% to meet the demand of the UT.
Hydropower plants operate at reduced capacity during March and April due to the accumulation of snow which starts melting only in May.
In April 2021, the power demand for Jammu division was 830 MW per day.
In the light of the increasing power demand in Jammu and Kashmir division, Kumar is reviewing the position of power availability on an hourly basis.
After detailed deliberations, Kumar directed the deployment of middle management level officers at grid stations to monitor the power schedule.
It was advised that the area-wise curtailment schedule be communicated to the public using all available platforms.
Rampant power cuts have also adversely affected water supply in the union territory and the situation was poor in the plains of Jammu, where mercury has already touched nearly 40 degrees Celsius
-
IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated by Centre
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered resignation from government service to join politics, had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons but later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Articles 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
-
Outrage after Shab-e-Qadr prayers barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid
Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and coming Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of Eid has triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said the move was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people's religious affairs.
-
IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, defused
J&K Police on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Sidhra-Kunjwani bypass road on the outskirts of the city on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city,” said SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli. Investigation into the matter has been set into motion, he informed. The SSP said that the IED was found in a bag abandoned along the roadside.
-
Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
J&K Police on Thursday said two militants responsible for the recent attacks on non-local labourers in Pulwama were eliminated in an overnight encounter. The police and army had on Wednesday night launched a joint operation in Pulwama, which ended with the killing of two militants.
-
Himachal Congress workers give rousing welcome to Sukhu, Agnihotri
The organisational rejig in the state's Congress unit seems to have revived the party cadres as elated workers gave a rousing welcome to senior leaders Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri on Thursday. Agnihotri has been retained as the Congress Legislative Party leader. Speaking to the media, Sukhu said the Congress has come up with a new organisational setup.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics