Centre declares Chamba-Killar road as strategic project of national importance: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan has welcomed the Union government’s decision to declare the Chamba–Killar road a strategic project of national importance, describing it as a significant step towards improving connectivity in the remote and tribal areas of Chamba district. According to an official memorandum issued by the Union ministry of defence on August 13, 2026, a total of 11 road projects across the country have been declared strategic projects of national importance. (HT Photo for representation)

Mahajan said the decision followed his sustained efforts to bring the region’s infrastructure requirements to the attention of the central government. “The project is expected to improve road connectivity for Churah, Pangi and Killar, where difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions have long posed challenges to transportation,” he said.

Mahajan said the Chamba–Killar road has been identified for development to National Highway Double Lane (NHDL) specifications. The Union defence ministry’s memorandum states that a greenfield road may be considered for construction along the alignment of the existing road under construction up to Killar.

He described the decision as a major development for Chamba district, particularly for residents of Churah, Pangi and Killar, who frequently face difficulties in accessing essential services because of challenging geographical conditions.

“The Chamba–Killar road is not merely a transport corridor. It is a vital lifeline for thousands of people living in remote and tribal areas. Its development will help improve access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services,” Mahajan said.

3 Himachal projects included in national list

According to an official memorandum issued by the Union ministry of defence on August 13, 2026, a total of 11 road projects across the country have been declared strategic projects of national importance.

Mahajan said the memorandum identified three road projects linked to Himachal Pradesh under priority-II which include construction of the Chamba–Killar road, construction of the Khanaduti–Lamkhaga Pass–Harsil road and construction of the Wangtu–Mud–Attargu road to NHDL specifications.

Pathankot–Chamba–Bharmour road another important initiative

Mahajan said strengthening road infrastructure in Chamba district has remained one of his priorities. He said that his earlier efforts had contributed to bringing the Pathankot–Chamba–Bharmour road under the NHAI.

According to Mahajan, the detailed project report for this road is being prepared and includes proposals relating to important passes, tunnels and bridges.

He said the development of the Pathankot–Chamba–Bharmour road, together with the inclusion of the Chamba–Killar road in the national strategic projects list, would provide a foundation for improving the district’s transport network.

“These two initiatives are particularly important for Chamba, where difficult terrain and seasonal disruptions have historically affected connectivity. Strengthening these routes will create new opportunities for the region’s social and economic development,” he said.