Tibetan parliament-in-exile calls for dialogue with Chinese govt

The Dharamshala-based Tibetan parliament-in-exile, during its ongoing session, has adopted a resolution urging the Chinese government to address the Sino-Tibetan conflict through dialogue. The resolution also calls for the release of Tibetans it describes as having been arbitrarily detained or imprisoned. (HT Photo for representation)

The resolution, while expressing solidarity with Tibetans inside Tibet, also calls for the protection of their human rights and cultural identity. The second session of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, began on September 16 and is scheduled to end on September 25.

According to the government-in-exile, the resolution states that Tibetans inside Tibet have endured decades of brutal and oppressive repression on their religious and national identity and pays tribute to Tibetans who have protested against Chinese government policies, including those who have undertaken self-immolation, and commends what it describes as their courage and sacrifice.

Notably, the official dialogue between Chinese officials and envoys of the 14th Dalai Lama has been frozen for the last 16 years. The last formal round of dialogue between Beijing and the Dalai Lama’s envoys occurred in January 2010 and the talks have not resumed since.

“On the broader Tibetan issue, the resolution calls for a negotiated settlement between Tibetans and the Chinese government. It invokes the approach advocated by the Dalai Lama, stating that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue. At the same time, it rejects legislation and policies such as the so-called ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Law’, which it says are aimed at weakening Tibetan cultural and national identity,” says the government-in-exile.

The resolution also calls for the release of Tibetans it describes as having been arbitrarily detained or imprisoned. It raises particular concerns over the case of the 11th Panchen Lama and calls for greater protection of human rights in Tibet.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, regarded by Tibetans as second only to the Dalai Lama, was recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama on May 14, 1995. Born in Chinese-occupied Tibet on April 25, 1989, he allegedly disappeared three days after his recognition, along with his parents and Chadrel Rinpoche, the abbot of Tashi Lhunpo monastery.

Moreover, the resolution also urges an end to restrictions on the learning, use and promotion of the Tibetan language, as well as policies that it says have harmed Tibet’s natural environment. It calls for greater protection of Tibetan religion, culture, language and traditions.

Earlier, on the third day of the session, a private member’s resolution was also adopted by the house. The resolution sought to promote the use of the Tibetan language, without mixing it with other languages, by the leaders, officials, and staff of the central Tibetan administration in carrying out their official duties.