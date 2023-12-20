Centre gave 633 cr disaster relief against loss of 9K crore: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday apprised the legislative assembly about the loss of life and property due to heavy rains in monsoon and said the state has received just ₹633 crore from the central government, which was just 6.40% of the total estimated loss of ₹9,905 crore. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu receives a cheque of ₹ 11 lakh from the Central Tibetan Administration as part of a donation towards the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', in Shimla on Wednesday. (ANI)

In a statement in the House here, the chief minister said 500 people have lost their lives due to massive devastation caused by heavy rains.

He sought support from the Opposition BJP to accompany him to apprise the Prime Minister about the actual loss and to seek more central assistance to carry out relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-hit areas, Sukhu said an interim relief of ₹200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund was released on September 16.

“At least ₹1,658 crore is supposed to be sanctioned to the state. But the government of India has sanctioned only ₹633.73 crore as of December 19, which is sufficient to compensate for the widespread devastation,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government was expecting a generous financial indulgence from the Centre of ₹2,000 crore.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the state could get more assistance from the Centre “if the state proceeded the case appropriately”.

“You have never expressed gratitude for the financial assistance extended by the central government,” said former chief minister Jai Ram. At this, the chief minister said, “You should accompany us to meet the Prime Minister to seek more financial assistance.”