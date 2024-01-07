Centre holding talks with NE militants, treating civilians in J&K as militants: Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday the Centre was holding talks with militants in the northeast, but treating ordinary civilians in Jammu and Kashmir as militants. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (HT File)

“We will not surrender, we will not raise the white flag. If you talk to us with dignity, we will respond with respect. However, if you talk through batons like you did in Bafliaz, it will not work,” Mehboooba said at a function at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The PDP president was addressing a gathering of party workers and supporters at the mausoleum of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his eighth death anniversary.

“There (in the northeast) you talk to militants while in Jammu and Kashmir you have branded ordinary people as militants. You have filled the jails by carrying out (indiscriminate) arrests. The enforcement directorate, National Investigation Agency, state investigation agency raids .... does anyone treat their own people like this?” she asked.

The former chief minister said the Centre should learn from the approach taken by her late father in dealing with separatists. “Learn something from Mufti sahib ... he tried to connect the hearts of people. He gave a way to separatists also so that they can live within this country with dignity. Mufti never said a wrong thing.... he always held on to one flag only.. but he only said the people of J&K want peace with dignity,” she added.

With inputs from PTI