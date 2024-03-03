Centre must resume talks with farmers to resolve issue: Pilot

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, on Sunday, said instead of fulfilling the demands of the protesting farmers, the Union government was firing tear gas shells and bullets on them. Farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri border since February 13. All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during an event in Patiala on Sunday. (HT photo)

“This attitude of the Centre by not holding talks and firing bullets on farmers exhibits their arrogance. The Union government should immediately resume talks and fulfil their demands,” he said while addressing a rally at Devigarh’s grain market in Patiala.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite having been in power for 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reneged on their promise to double the farmers’ income by 2022, he said.

“They (BJP) subject our farmers to egregious treatment merely for demanding their rights,” said Pilot.

He said if Congress resumes to power, they would legalise minimum support price (MSP) on all crops.

The rally Pilot addressed was organised by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s (PPCC’s) general secretary Nirmal Singh Bhattian.

Addressing the rally, Devendra Yadav, Punjab Congress in-charge, remarked: “Under the BJP rule, the nation has regrettably experienced regression across all domains. In a nation as vast as India, farmers deserve respect; however, we are witnessing them having been subjected to undue pressure and atrocities under the Narendra Modi-led regime.”

Meanwhile, PPCC president Raja Warring said, “The Congress is committed to envisioning a brighter future for the nation. We pledge legal assurance for MSP and the cessation of the Agniveer scheme.”