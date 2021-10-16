'Centre should instead focus on…': Punjab deputy CM Randhawa on BSF's jurisdiction extension

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Saturday hit out at the Centre on extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) and said that an unseen Emergency-like situation is being created in the state. Randhawa said that the directive might weaken India's federal structure.

As per the Centre's latest order, the BSF can now undertake arrest, search and seizure up to 50 kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Earlier, the force could only take action up to a stretch of 15 km in these states.

"Unseen Emergency-like situations are being created in Punjab, which will never be tolerated. Punjab is safe in the hands of the Punjab Police. The Centre should instead focus on drugs, weapons and drones coming from across the border. Peaceful Punjabis must not be harassed," Randhawa, who is also serving as the state's home minister, told news agency ANI on Saturday.

He reiterated the demands of the Congress led-Punjab government that the police should be left to handle the law and order situation in the state, adding that the BSF should only be kept at the border.

The deputy chief minister also pointed out that with the extension of the jurisdiction, people fear that the BSF will randomly enter their houses, cordon off villages and conduct searches, ANI further reported.

Before Randhava, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also condemned the Centre's decision and said that the extension of BSF's jurisdiction is a direct attack on federalism. He urged Union home minister Amit Shah to roll back the decision.

"I strongly condemn the GoI's unilateral decision to give additional powers to BSF within the 50 KM belt running along the international borders, which is a direct attack on federalism. I urge the Union Home Minister @AmitShah to immediately roll back this irrational decision," Channi tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashwani Sharma condemned the criticism of the state government and other opposition parties over the decision. Accusing opposition parties of indulging in politics, he said that incidents of drones, tiffin bombs and drug trafficking have increased.

“All border states have come under this notification as national security was most pivotal to the survival of the country. Politicians should refrain from petty politics,” Sharma added.

