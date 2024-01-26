 Centre to release ₹152 crore for repair, upgrade of HP roads: Vikramaditya - Hindustan Times
Centre to release 152 crore for repair, upgrade of HP roads: Vikramaditya

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 26, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union road, transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues related to damages and losses due to incessant rains and landslides in Himachal.

Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Union minister assured to release 152 crore for repair and upgrade of national highways and state roads , said Vikramaditya.

He added that after devastation caused due to natural calamity during last monsoon, the Union minister visited Kullu and Manali to assess the damages to the national highway. During this visit, Gadkari announced the funds for restoration of state link roads.

Vikramaditya said that the requisite works include repair and maintenance of connecting NH-003 and NH-305, in radius of one km under Thalout division, improvement and strengthening of Chail-Gohar-Pandoh road as alternative road from Pandoh to Chailchowk during closure of national highway from Mandi to Pandoh, repair and maintenance of four laning and Pandoh bye pass to Takoli Kullu section of national highway and that of Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajoura road which is the main alternative road to Kullu from Mandi required immediate attention.

